TIFTON – Dr. Rubal Patel, director of Pulmonary and Critical Care at Southwell, was recently named a 2022 Top Doctor by Georgia Trend magazine.
Patel is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease, and critical care medicine and has worked for Southwell for 12 years. She attended medical school at Saba University School of Medicine and completed an Internal Medicine Residency and Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Fellowship at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
“Dr. Patel has contributed to the successful growth of the intensive care unit at Southwell and improved access to the specialty of pulmonary medicine in rural south Georgia,” Dr. David McEachin, chief medical officer for Southwell, said in a news release. “She has been an influential leader and frontline physician during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are incredibly grateful to have her on our medical staff.”
In addition to her medical practice, Patel also serves on the Diversity and Inclusion Council for Southwell and is a member of the hospital board.
“I am humbled to have received this recognition from Georgia Trend,” Patel said. “It is truly an honor to have been nominated by my peers for patient care and contributions made to our health care system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.