TIFTON – Beginning Monday, Southwell will move all its COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Tifton to the vaccine clinic at the Tift Regional Community Events Center at 1657 South Carpenter Road. The vaccination site previously operating at Southwell Medical Clinic, formerly Affinity Clinic, will be consolidated with the location at the events center.
“We wanted to streamline our clinics here in Tifton, but we are still very accessible for those populations who are eligible to receive a vaccine right now,” Alex Le, Southwell's chief operating officer, said. “We encourage first responders, health care workers, individuals over 65, and caregivers to those over 65 to get a vaccine at our site at the Tift Regional Community Events Center.”
In addition to the site in Tifton, Southwell will continue hosting a vaccine clinic at Southwell Medical in Adel each Wednesday. Vaccines at the events center in Tifton, as well as the site at Southwell Medical in Adel, are by appointment only. To request an appointment by phone, call (229)353-2200 or request online by visiting www.mysouthwell.com/vaccine/.
