TIFTON – Southwell Medical will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only to qualifying populations within the community on the Southwell Medical Campus in Adel, the health system announced in a news release.
A drive-thru clinic will be held on the Southwell Medical Campus for the next four Wednesdays: Jan. 20 and 27, and Feb. 3 and 10.
The vaccinations will be available to persons over the age of 65; first responders, such as police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel; and health care workers who are not employed by Southwell. The vaccinations are by appointment only. Those who meet the eligibility criteria for the vaccination can call the drive-thru clinic’s request line at (229) 353-2200 anytime to leave a message for scheduling. A representative will return your call and schedule your appointment. Patients who receive vaccines through the drive-thru clinic will receive the first dose of the two-part Moderna vaccine.
Their second vaccine will be scheduled while in the drive-thru.
After receiving the vaccine, patients will be observed for 15-20 minutes by medical personnel to ensure they aren’t experiencing any side effects.
“We are excited about the opportunity to expand vaccinations to Cook County,” Carol Smith, Southwell's chief nursing executive and chief medical operating officer, said. “We know that this expansion is an important step in vaccinating residents in all the counties making up our service area and are happy to provide them closer to home.
“We encourage everyone in the approved categories to receive this vaccine. This is a crucial step in keeping our communities safe from this virus.”
