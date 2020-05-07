TIFTON – While celebrations will look different this year without large gatherings, Southwell is observing National Nurses Week (May 6-12) and National Hospital Week (May 10-16) with creative ways to show their appreciation to their nurses and other staff during this time.
Nurses and nurse extenders will all receive a gift and a personalized message thanking them for their work, and each day during the week will have themes like “Chill Out Monday” and “Fun Filled Friday” with different treats and snacks for nursing staff to enjoy on their own or in small groups. Southwell also will publish several videos featuring interviews with nurses on social media, and members of the public are encouraged to share their stories of a nurse that has inspired or impacted them by emailing it to info@mysouthwell.com.
“While our activities look different this year, we still wanted to make sure our nursing staff understands how much we appreciate them,” Carol Smith, Southwell senior vice president and chief nursing executive, said. “It is even more important than ever to recognize their work this year as they continue to come into work, rising to the occasion, and providing excellent care to our patients despite the threat of this terrible virus.”
For this year’s celebration of National Hospital Week, hospital employees will have designated days for enjoying ice cream and breakfast. There also will be virtual games for employees to participate in, rather than the live games that are generally present at their family night event, such as “Who’s behind the mask?” and Jib Jab fun. Employees will also receive a special gift.
“We recognize that this is a difficult time for our employees,” Lori Folsom, assistant vice president of Human Resources, said. “It is important now more than ever to share some positive experiences with our team. We think everyone will really enjoy some of the things we have come up with, and we look forward to showing all our staff members how much we appreciate them.”
