TIFTON – The 35th annual lighting of the Tree of Life, which serves as a symbolic tribute to friends, family and lost loved ones during the holiday season, is going virtual this year. The virtual event will premiere on the Southwell Facebook page on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Lights on the tree can be purchased in honor or memory of a special person, with all proceeds benefiting the patients of Hospice of Tift Area and the TRMC Anita Stewart Oncology Center who need extra support.
“It wouldn’t be the holiday season without the Tree of Life,” Tressie Mathis, director of Hospice of Tift Area, said. “This is the 35th year of this annual event, and even though the pandemic has made things look a little different, we wanted to continue this tradition. We want everyone in the community to let us into their homes by watching this event and support this great cause.”
Mathis said that purchasing a light for the Tree of Life in honor or memory of a person is a tax-deductible gift that will help Tift Regional’s hospice and cancer patients with special needs.
“Various giving levels are available,” she said. “If you are looking for a holiday gift for family members, friends, co-workers or clients, purchase a light in their honor or in memory of someone close to them. This may be especially relevant this year since lockdowns and social distancing made it harder to acknowledge loved ones’ losses by attending memorial or funeral services or bringing food or other gifts. In addition to serving as a great gift for someone close to you, you’ll also be benefiting a great cause.”
Mathis said the Tree of Life fund assists the hospital’s cancer or hospice patients who may have difficulty paying bills due to financial constraints or who need special comforts while undergoing treatment.
“These are just a few examples of how the Tree of Life helps our patients and their families as they undergo a challenging time,” Mathis said. “It has really touched the lives of many people in our community, and we could not do it without the community’s support and their generous contributions each year.”
To contribute to the Tree of Life, visit www.tiftregional.com/TOL. Contributions are being accepted until Dec. 31. Call (229) 353-6330 for more information.
