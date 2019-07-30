Southwest Georgia airmen graduate from Air Force basic training

ALBANY — Two Air Force airmen with ties to southwest Georgia recently completed basic military training, allowing them to move their military careers forward.
U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Rona-Monae Roberts recently graduated from basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
Roberts is the daughter of Carla Roberts and Morris Ward of Statesboro. She is a 2011 graduate of Screven County High School in Sylvania. She earned a bachelor's degree in 2017 from Albany State University.
U.S. Air Force Airman Andrew R. Pearce Williams, a 2018 graduate of Lee County High School, also recently completed basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airmen completed an eight-week program including training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
"Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate's in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force," a news release from the Joint Hometown News Service said.
Williams is the son of Alice P. Williams of Albany and Christopher D. Williams of Leesburg.