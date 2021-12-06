DAMASCUS — Southwest Georgia Academy of Damascus, in partnership with Southwest Georgia Farm Credit and Weeks Auction Group, has established a new equipment auction to connect the SGA family to its agricultural community and benefit the school.
The school is surrounded by agricultural opportunities and promising careers. Officials with “WarriorAG” and the upcoming FFA program say they hope to redefine and expose all agricultural outlets that can be found in southwest Georgia.
The South Georgia Auction will be held on Jan. 22 beginning at 9 a.m. at 611 East Main St. in Colquitt and will feature a vast selection of heavy equipment, machinery, recreational vehicles, fleet vehicles, ATVs, and much more. Additional parking can be found at the nearby First United Methodist Church.
Persons interested in selling new and/or used equipment at the auction may contact the South Georgia Auction administrators in advance by visiting the auction’s website, Facebook page, or by calling (229) 220-8917.
Headquartered in Bainbridge, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers, farm businesses, and rural property owners, providing dependable financing. The association is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of agricultural and rural lending institutions cooperatively owned by their borrowers.
