ATLANTA — Proclaimed 80 years ago by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Red Cross Month is an annual celebration recognizing local heroes who make the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross possible — volunteers, blood donors, people trained in lifesaving skills and supporters who step up in emergencies when #HelpCantWait.
Last year, through a statewide network of eight chapters, Georgia’s Red Cross continued to deliver on its mission despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to these local “heroes” and their donations of time — more than 262,000 volunteer hours — money, and blood — 193,127 life-giving donations were collected to help area hospital patients in need. In addition:
Disaster volunteers, responding both in-person and virtually, provided emergency assistance for essentials like lodging, hot meals, new clothing, health services, and emotional support for 13,534 Georgians following 3,147 local disasters — including 2,903 home and apartment fires, tornadoes, flooding, and other severe weather, like the post-landfall paths of Hurricanes Danny and Elsa.
Red Cross training in programs such as First Aid, CPR, use of an AED, Water Safety, and Caregiving gave 67,744 Georgia citizens the confidence and skills they need to respond to life-threatening emergencies.
Caseworkers provided services for 29,477 military families in Georgia to help them send emergency messages, get financial assistance, find counseling, and get referrals
The Red Cross, with community partners, helped to reduce fire-related deaths and injuries by installing more than 3,280 smoke alarms in vulnerable homes and helping residents with fire escape plans as part of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign.
“When emergencies strike, our communities rally together to help families and individuals when it matters most,” Red Cross of Georgia Chief Executive Officer Deirdre Dixon said. “We honor this dedication during our Red Cross Month celebration, and we invite everyone to turn their compassion into action by donating, volunteering, giving blood or taking a lifesaving skills course.”
In honor of Red Cross volunteers, donors and supporters, Gov. Brian Kemp presented a proclamation declaring March as American Red Cross Month in Georgia to Dixon and Blood Donor Services Executive Alicia Doherty at the state capitol. Other activities planned in cities and counties across the state this month include blood drives, parade participation, volunteer open houses, and lighting up buildings “red,” among them Atlanta City Hall and the iconic “King and Queen” buildings.
On March 23, Georgians can join the annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign with a financial gift at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.
The Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable — especially as doctors begin to resume elective surgeries previously delayed by omicron. It’s critical that individuals schedule a blood or platelet donation immediately to help ensure patients get the care they need as soon as possible. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
As a thank-you, all those who come to give March 1-31 will receive a $10 e-gift card, thanks to Fanatics. Plus, those who come to donate in March will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Albany
3/4: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Dougherty County Community, 2601 Dawson Road
3/5: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., U.S. Highway 19 Church of Christ, 724 Liberty Expressway
3/7: noon-5 p.m., Porterfield UMC, Albany, 2200 Dawson Road
Moultrie
3/10: 12:30-5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Moultrie, 409 First St. Southeast
Adel
3/4: noon-6 p.m., Southwell Medical, 260 MJ Taylor Road
Cordele
3/8: 1-6 p.m., Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Ave.
Tifton
3/15: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Tifton Methodist Church, 107 West 12th St.
Sylvester
3/1: 2-7 p.m., Margaret Jones Library, 205 East Pope St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.