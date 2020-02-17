CAMILLA -- The Southwest Georgia Regional Certified Literate Community Program (CLCP) recently celebrated successfully serving 30,000 individuals in its 14-county region, with more than 3,000 GED tests paid for and well over a million dollars raised for literacy since 2005.
Region 10 includes Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas and Worth counties.
CLCP is an initiative of the Technical College System of Georgia to promote family literacy and adult education.
The celebration of the certification was held at The Depot in Camilla with 75 attendees. To earn the certification, the SWGA Regional CLC met a goal set in 2005 and served more than 31,000 people since 2005. This includes GEDs earned, level completions and adults engaged in literacy activities.
Data show that low literacy levels are interconnected with unemployment, poverty, crime, ill health, inadequate housing and substance abuse. SWGA Regional CLCP has focused its attention on helping citizens in the region earn their GED, graduate from high school, increase reading and literacy skills, gain employment and improve quality of life.
Key factors in the agency's success are Albany Technical College and Southern Regional Technical College, which provided free adult education classes in every county; the teachers and volunteers who helped students reach their goals; efforts by groups to raise money for scholarships, dictionaries, books and literacy events. This collaborative effort has made a huge impact on our region.
A site review team from the Technical College System of Georgia spent three days in southwest Georgia visiting adult education sites and evaluating the application and program.
Other SWGA Regional CLC highlights include:
-- Raising more than a million dollars for literacy activities;
-- Paying for 3,113 GED tests;
-- Distributing more than 50,000 flyers and fans with adult education information;
-- Distributing more than 35,000 dictionaries to third-graders.
Speakers at the event included:
-- Melissa Burtle, director of Adult Education, Southern Regional Technical College;
-- Linda Coston, vice president of Adult Education at Albany Technical College;
-- Debbie McIntyre, director of Decatur County CLC;
-- Cayanna Good, assistant commissioner of Adult Education, Technical College System of Georgia;
-- Anthony Parker, president of Albany Technical College;
-- Jim Glass, president of Southern Regional Technical College;
-- Billie Izard, former director of Certified Literate Community Program of Georgia;
-- Rozanne Braswell, former SWGA Regional CLCP Coordinator, current Planning, Zoning & Engineering director, Lee County Board of Commissioners;
-- Kathryn Reese Patterson, GED graduate, Decatur County, and current ABAC student;
-- Sherry Scaff, Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE), Albany Technical College;
-- Latanya Overby, director of High School Equivalency Program, Technical College System of Georgia;
-- Jessica Jennings, director of Mitchell Baker Family Connection, SWGA Regional CLC board chair.
