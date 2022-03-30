ALBANY -- Several southwest Georgia counties have been designated to receive funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program via the American Rescue Plan Act.
The funding will be allocated in the region through the United Way of Southwest Georgia.
The following counties are eligible to receive funds: Baker County -- Phase 39 $3,085, Phase ARPA $6,037; Crisp County -- Phase 39 $10,085, Phase ARPA $31,169 ; Dougherty County -- Phase 39 $33,270, Phase ARPA $102,831; Lee County -- Phase 39 $3,374, Phase ARPA $10,243; Mitchell County -- Phase 39 $5,735, Phase ARPA $17,733; Terrell County -- Phase 39 $3,278, Phase ARPA $8,849; Worth County -- Phase 39 $4,865, Phase ARPA $15,036.
These dollars are to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the area. The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Council of Jewish Federations, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA, and United Way of America, which will provide the administrative staff and function as a fiscal agent.
The board is charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. A local board made up of representatives from local organizations will determine how the funds are awarded to counties to be distributed among the Emergency Food and Shelter Programs run by service organizations in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must: 1) be a nonprofit; 2) have an accounting system and conduct an annual audit; 3) practice nondiscrimination; 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs through existing programs; funds may not be used to start new programs; 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, must have a voluntary board; 6) Have a D-U-N-S number and a Federal Employer Identification Number.
Qualifying organizations are urged to apply. United Way of Southwest Georgia must receive the request for funding electronically no later than April 5. Visit www.unitedwayswga.org for a funding application. Questions may be directed to Cindy Wisham, community impact director, at cindy.wisham@unitedwayswga.org or call (229) 883-6700, extension 29.
