BAINBRIDGE -- Southwest Georgia Farm Credit is now accepting applications for its Fresh from the Farm Program, which provides a partnership with local farmers’ markets by promoting and supporting farmers who own/operate produce stands that sell locally grown products.
Southwest Georgia Farm Credit began the Fresh from the Farm Mini-Grant program eight years ago as a way to provide cash for marketing and promotions to roadside u-picks and farmers’ markets. Through an application process, the association picks 10 qualifying producers each year and donates $500 to each, mostly for marketing and promotional purposes.
The application for Fresh from the Farm mini-grants is available at the Conferences/Grants Link under the Learn Tab at SWGAFarmCredit.com. Completed grant applications can be mailed to Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, Attention: Fresh from the Farm, 305 Colquitt Highway, Bainbridge, Ga. 39817; emailed to JGilbert@SWGAFarmCredit.com; or faxed to (888) 834-9128. Completed applications must be received by April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.