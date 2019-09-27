BAINBRIDGE — Dressed in shirts imprinted with “Community Support Team,” several Southwest Georgia Farm Credit employees recently unveiled a project they have been working on since Hurricane Michael — a trailer they can haul and use to support communities when disaster strikes.
“We know all too well the devastation that can come from adverse events like Hurricane Michael and the joy we receive seeing others selflessly respond with their time and resources. With the diverse skills of our staff, the possibilities to offer help are endless,” Jared Renfroe, capital markets officer for Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, said.
Renfroe said the team is ready to hit the road when a storm strikes, when a local community has a specific need and when another Farm Credit association could use a helping hand.
“I guess you could say we felt like we could have done more after Hurricane Michael,” Renfroe said. “And while we can’t be everywhere, we know we can do our part — whether that’s a hot cup of coffee or an extra set of hands.”
Farm Credit CEO Paxton Poitevint said the team will decide what role it will play whenever the time comes. He noted that the trailer comes equipped with some basic tools and supplies.
“We’re not going to get outside our comfort zone,” Poitevint said. “When Hurricane Michael hit there were so many needs in our community. We know we’ll only be able to play a small role, but if we can help a few people, we’re going to give it a try.”
Headquartered in Bainbridge, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers and farm businesses, as well as rural property owners. The association is part of the Farm Credit system, a nationwide network of agricultural and rural lending institutions cooperatively owned by their borrowers.