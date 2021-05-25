BAINBRIDGE -- There is a newfound hype and appreciation for locally sourced food and farm-to-table practices fueled by health experts, trending chefs, and Joanna Gaines fans alike. Here in southwest Georgia, we have access to some of the best, most delicious, locally grown foods in the country, thanks to local growers and farmers markets in our region.
Southwest Georgia Farm Credit began the Fresh From the Farm Mini-Grant program nine years ago with a goal to recognize local growers and their contributions to community markets and to healthier lifestyles. This grant is another way for Southwest Georgia Farm Credit to partner with, promote and support farmers.
The Fresh from the Farm initiative gives 10 grants each year to farmers who grow for or own qualifying produce stands. The program provides cash for grant recipients to enhance their operations or marketing and promotions, like buying ads or developing a website and social media presence. Grant winners also receive 250 reusable shopping bags each to give to customers.
This year’s grant recipients include Bell’s Vegetables in Preston, Friday Free Produce in Bainbridge, Graca Farms in Americus, Johnson’s Produce in Donalsonville, KGD Produce in Bainbridge, Lenny’s Farmers Market in Americus, Mark’s Melon Patch in Dawson, Randolph Collective in Cuthbert, Thorn’s Patch in Pelham, and A Better Way Grocers in Albany.
Headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers and farm businesses, as well as rural property owners, providing safe, sound, dependable financing. The Association is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of agricultural and rural lending institutions cooperatively owned by their borrowers.
