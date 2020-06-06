BAINBRIDGE – Southwest Georgia Farm Credit announced recently the recipients of its 2020 scholarship program. The program is designed to help students in rural communities with the costs associated with attending college. The hope is that these students remember their rural roots after receiving their degree and help guide the future of small towns and farming communities throughout southwest Georgia.
“There’s no doubt that so many of our local students excel in academics, extracurricular activities, and community service,” Paxton Poitevint, the CEO of Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, said. “That so many of our applicants came so highly recommended speaks to the success of our local schools, their mentors and their families.”
Recipients of the 2020 Southwest Georgia Farm Credit scholarships include James Winston Cornish of Thomasville High School Scholars Academy; Spence Butler of Grace Christian Academy; Rhiannon Belcher of Lee County High School.
“Every applicant was very deserving,” Keri Reynolds, project manager at the association, said. “We can’t wait to see what their futures hold as they pursue their degrees and get out into the world.”
Headquartered in Bainbridge, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers and farm businesses, as well as rural property owners, providing safe, sound, dependable financing. The association is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of agricultural and rural lending institutions cooperatively owned by their borrowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.