BAINBRIDGE – For several years, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit has offered scholarships to deserving high school seniors pursuing college degrees that will enhance the region’s rural communities when they return home after college.
This year, the association will offer three $1,000 scholarships, and is announcing an additional $2,000 scholarship to honor the memory of a former colleague Duane Watson. Watson served the association, and its customers, as a relationship manager for 14 years. His experience in farming, his desire to serve the needs of his customers and to promote agriculture earned him a special place in the hearts of all he came in contact with.
The Duane Watson Scholarship for Exceptional Character in Agriculture will be presented to a student who embodies the characteristics Watson most represented — honesty, love of family and agriculture, and above all else, integrity.
“There is no doubt that Duane had a lasting impact on our agricultural community,” Paxton Poitevint, chief executive officer of Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, said in a news release. “Having farmed for many years, he shared his knowledge freely and was admired by our staff and his customers. This scholarship is a way to keep his memory alive and support a student who embodies similar characteristics. Duane was a friend, a colleague and a trusted resource to many of us at Farm Credit.”
“We wanted to put together something in Duane’s honor,” Chief Lending Officer Tarrell Bennett said. “What seemed right to us was to continue his legacy. Duane believed in education; he believed in strong relationships with his co-workers and customers, and above all else, he loved and cherished his family. Those kind of characteristics are worth investing in for the next generation.”
High school seniors are encouraged to note the deadline for the scholarship program — whether applying for a $1,000 scholarship or the Duane Watson $2,000 scholarship, which is 5 p.m. on April 1.
Students are encouraged to visit the Learn Tab at SWGAFarmCredit.com for an application and additional information or visit their high school guidance office. High school seniors pursuing either a two- or four-year degree may apply.
