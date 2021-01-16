BAINBRIDGE -- Health experts, trending chefs and Joanna Gaines fans alike are helping push the farmhouse, farm-to-table, farm stand, and micro-farming cultures to a whole new level. And Southwest Georgia Farm Credit can dig it!
Taking a closer look at current trends, the source of all the hype stems from a newfound appreciation of our food and sustainability. The transparency of the sourcing local ingredients movement is also about gaining the consumer’s trust. People want to know the origins of their food, and that includes looking for locally grown produce in their communities. Like shopping local, they want to eat local.
Southwest Georgia Farm Credit began the Fresh from the Farm Mini-Grant program nine years ago. The organization's goal is to recognize regional producers and their contributions to healthier lifestyles. This grant is just another way for Southwest Georgia Farm Credit to partner with, promote and support local farmers.
"We source a large portion of our products from local farmers," Tyler Thomas, chef and owner of The American restaurant in Bainbridge, said in a Farm Credit news release. "We strive to purchase many of our products from smaller family-owned farms because we can tangibly see the positive impact it has on their business, our business, and our community as a whole. By supporting our local farmers, we are supporting our neighbors, and the money invested in them is truly invested locally in our region. We've seen new jobs, expansion of these businesses, and strong relationships forged by partnering with local farmers.
"The products are generally harvested and delivered to our door within a day or two, which makes them fresher and more vibrant in flavor."
The Fresh from the Farm initiative gives ten grants each year to farmers who own qualifying produce stands. The program provides cash for grant recipients to enhance their marketing and promotions, like buying ads or developing a website and social media presence.
Fresh from the Farm applications can be downloaded from the Farm Credit website: www.swgafarmcredit.com. Completed applications can be submitted via mail: Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, Attention: Fresh from the Farm, 305 Colquitt Highway, Bainbridge, Ga. 39817, or email: kforeman@swgafarmcredit.com.
The deadline for submitting applications is April 13, 2021.
