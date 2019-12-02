BAINBRIDGE — Southwest Georgia Farm Credit will be firing up its grill on Dec. 20 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and inviting U.S. veterans and first responders to stop by its Bainbridge branch to enjoy a hotdog, chips and a drink on them.
The lunch, part of the association’s “Twelve Days of Giving,” is a simple way to say thanks to those who have served our country, fought for our freedom, and protect us each and every day.
“Our team will be outside cooking, and we’re looking forward to meeting those in our community who want to stop by for a few minutes of fellowship and a quick lunch,” Paxton Poitevint, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit's chief executive officer, said. “When it comes to giving, veterans and first responders are on the front lines of taking care of our community. Our lunch is a small gesture, but we want them to know how important they are to us. It will be an honor to serve them.”
Southwest Georgia Farm Credit is located at 305 Colquitt Highway.
Headquartered in Bainbridge Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers and farm businesses, as well as rural property owners, providing dependable financing. The association is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of agricultural and rural lending institutions cooperatively owned by their borrowers. Farm Credit helps maintain and improve the quality of life in rural America and on the farm, through its constant commitment to competitive lending and expert financial services.