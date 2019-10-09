CAMILLA — Southwest Georgia Farm Credit and Westwood Schools are teaming up to hold a coat and blanket drive to help people in need this winter.
Camilla-area residents are invited to make a difference in their community by donating to the coat drive and “share the warmth” with others in need.
“Camilla is a wonderful community to work and play and raise a family in,” Camilla relationship manager Nikki Burch said. “And when we can, it’s important that we take care of those in need. I’m very hopeful that you’ll take a few minutes to look through your closet and donate something you haven’t worn in a while. It will mean a lot to someone in need.”
Gently used and new blankets, coats, scarves and winter hats can be dropped off at Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, or Westwood Schools, at 255 Fuller St., through Dec. 12.
“We’re excited to partner with Westwood Schools and their students to put on this coat drive,” Dean Daniels, relationship manager at Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, said. “It’s always wonderful seeing children work together to help others who are in need.”
For more information, contact Burch at (229) 726-5974 or Daniels at (229) 726-5187.
Headquartered in Bainbridge, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers and farm businesses as well as rural property owners. The association is part of the national Farm Credit System.