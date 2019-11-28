ALBANY – With the holiday season of family gatherings and seeing friends is in full swing, local health authorities are reminding residents not to bring or carry home an unwanted guest in the form of a flu bug.
National Influenza Vaccination Week is Dec. 1-7 and the Southwest Health District is encouraging residents to get the flu vaccine.
“Flu season can begin as early as October and even last through May,” said Southwest Health District Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis. “The flu vaccine is the best defense we have against the flu. Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every year before flu activity begins in their community.”
What is new this flu season?
• Flu vaccines have been updated to better match circulating flu viruses;
• All regular-dose flu shots will be quadrivalent;
• There are three different influenza vaccine production technologies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The most common, and least expensive of the three varieties, is egg-based;
• In January 2019, the FDA approved a change in dose volume for Fluzone Quadrivalent, a quadrivalent inactivated influenza vaccine;
• The nasal spray flu vaccine is a vaccine option. Ask your health care provider about what vaccine is right for you.
Ruis noted that influenza can be a serious disease that leads to hospitalization and sometimes death.
Regardless of race, age, gender or ethnicity, anyone can get sick from the flu. Those especially at risk are adults 65 years of age and older, adults living in nursing home or other long-term care facilities, children younger than age 5, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or other long-term medical conditions.
Preventative actions such as simply washing your hands and covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing can guard against the flu.
In the 2018-2019 influenza season, Georgia saw 44 deaths and 1,582 hospitalizations in the metro Atlanta area due to influenza infection.
For more information about preventing flu, contact the county health department or visit http://dph.georgia.gov/influenza-what-you-need-know.