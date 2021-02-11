ALBANY -- The available COVID-19 vaccines don’t contain a live version of the virus and won’t cause an individual to test positive, but they are a safe way to acquire protection from the deadly disease.
That’s the message of medical professionals in Albany who have been administering the vaccine since December.
Fears about the vaccine have made some people hesitant to schedule vaccinations, but so far no one who has gotten one has had a serious issue from taking it, said Jacqueline Jenkins, director of epidemiology and prevention at Southwest Health District 8-2.
Through Wednesday, the district health office had administered about 22,000 doses in Dougherty County and at health departments in the 13 other counties it serves.
“The state Department of Public Health has made a mandate for us to ensure the vaccine gets to our most vulnerable population and our priority populations,” Jenkins said.
In the current A1-plus phase of vaccinations, those over 65, caregivers for people over 65 and first responders qualify to receive the shots.
The two vaccines that have been approved for emergency use so far require two doses, given three weeks apart, to boost immunity to the disease, and each is reported to be more than 90 percent effective.
They are also safe, Jenkins said. Some people have concerns, among them whether the vaccines can cause an infection of the novel coronavirus and about the short time it took to develop and approve them.
“The vaccines went through the same rigorous testing of any other vaccine,” Jenkins said. “The side effects are mild and temporary. We’ve been giving vaccines since late December, and so far we have not had any reports of severe reactions.”
Including the shots given by the health offices, as well as Albany Area Primary Health Care and the Phoebe Putney Health System, some 60,000 doses have been administered in southwest Georgia.
Another concern that some people have about the vaccine is whether can cause fertility issues.
“There is no report of any vaccine having an impact on fertility,” Jenkins said. “One of the questions is: ‘If I get the vaccine, can it give me COVID?’ There is no live virus in the vaccine, so you will not get COVID. We can dispel that, because there is no virus in the vaccine. It will not make you sick, and it will not cause you to test positive for the virus.”
According the the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the currently approved vaccines offer protection from the variant coronavirus strains that have emerged as well, she said.
Seniors should get vaccinated because they are the hardest-hit population. Of the more than 250 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Dougherty County, 82 percent were 65 or older, Jenkins said. The black community also has been severely impacted, with 74 percent of deaths among that population.
The public health office has partnered with the Albany Coalition of Churches for a Feb. 27 Saturday vaccination clinic at its South Slappey Boulevard location. It hopes to vaccinate some 500 people during the event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Residents in the health district can make an appointment for that day or a regular weekday appointment by calling (229) 352-6567.
Another option is the Albany Area Primary Health Care vaccination site located at Phoebe East.
The provider also will hold a Saturday clinic on Feb. 20 at Monroe Comprehensive High School.
Through Tuesday it had vaccinated about 3,600 residents from Dougherty and nearby counties, said spokesperson Brandy Church. Residents can make an appointment at (229) 338-7589.
Early in the process there seemed to be a reluctance on the part of some people to the new vaccine, but that sentiment has dissipated somewhat, she said.
“What we’re finding is as time goes on and they see their neighbors get it and nothing happens, they are coming around,” Church said. “It’s like the ones who have gotten it are making them change their minds.”
