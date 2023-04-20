ALBANY – When the doors of the Albany Civic Center opened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the line of people waiting to get in stretched around much of the building. The attraction wasn’t a performer or monster truck show, though. What attracted the crowd were some 50 businesses and government agencies looking for employees to hire.

When the doors closed three hours later, the crowd for the 2023 Southwest Georgia Job Fair had doubled the 2022 turnout with a total of about 1,400 job-seekers.

