ALBANY – When the doors of the Albany Civic Center opened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the line of people waiting to get in stretched around much of the building. The attraction wasn’t a performer or monster truck show, though. What attracted the crowd were some 50 businesses and government agencies looking for employees to hire.
When the doors closed three hours later, the crowd for the 2023 Southwest Georgia Job Fair had doubled the 2022 turnout with a total of about 1,400 job-seekers.
“People were waiting outside for an hour before the event,” Jana Dyke, president and CEO of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, which organized the event, said. “The businesses were leaving, and people were still coming.”
The job fair was a chance for prospective employees to meet up close and personal with representatives from companies located in southwest Georgia and beyond. More than 50 booths were set up by mostly local businesses. Representatives from Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany; police departments from Albany, Americus and Dawson, and Georgia and federal corrections agencies were on hand.
“This allows us to provide existing industries the opportunity to meet the employees they need,” Dyke said. “They get to interact with each other. They get to have a conversation and understand what each other has to offer.”
Among the job-seekers, 300 received assistance in filling out resumes, and many more had resumes printed.
“This is the first time we have participated in the job fair,” Natalie Dixon, CEO of Southern Concrete, said. “I would say so far it’s been a very positive experience. People are coming by wanting to see about jobs and they want to learn about our company.
“It’s an opportunity for employers to brag about the company. I see the pride they have, which is very refreshing. I think it’s been a good thing.”
The company is looking for employees as it expands its Express Disposal operations into Lee County.
“More than anything, we want people to know who we are as a company,” Dixon said. “We came to support the city. We want to encourage economic development in the city.”
Thrush Aircraft also was among the companies looking for employees. The company, which has operated in Dougherty County since the 1970s, announced plans in June 2022 to expand its workforce by 125.
The company has not yet reached that goal, said Thrush CEO Mark McDonald, who also was attending his first EDC job fair.
Several of the participants who stopped by had experience that makes them good candidates for working with the company, he said.
“We’re still hiring, still looking,” McDonald said. “We probably won’t stop at the 125. We’ve probably collected 40 resumes. Some have a great interest.”