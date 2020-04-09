Southwest Georgia nursing homes see high numbers of coronavirus cases, deaths

ALBANY -- The coronavirus has struck particularly in the region’s nursing homes, where large numbers of cases have been confirmed and a number of whose residents have died.
Over the weekend, the Georgia National Guard disinfected the Joe-Anne Burgin nursing home facility in Cuthbert after 42 of 60 residents tested positive for the virus that causes the deadly COVID-19, state Rep. Gerald Greene, a Cuthbert Republican, said.
“The staff was also infected,” Greene said. “I asked the Gov. (Brian Kemp) to help, and three epidemiologists and the National Guard were sent to disinfect the place.”
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital also sent a doctor and nurses, and patients who did not test positive were moved to the adjacent former hospital building.
Greene, whose district includes much of southwest Georgia and includes a portion of Dougherty County, said he did not know how the cluster of infections made its way into the residential facility. The Georgia Department of Public Health listed four deaths of Randolph County residents who tested positive for the coronavirus as of Thursday, with additional deaths for which tests have not been returned.
“Before all of this stuff happened, people were visiting the nursing home,” he said.
Most people seem to be taking the order to shelter in place seriously, but there are still exceptions, the veteran legislator said.
“I just heard about a big funeral in Clay County for an individual who had the virus,” Greene said.
Another concern is the shortage of personal protection equipment.
“We still need resources,” he said. “We are hard-pressed for nurses. We are hard-pressed for masks. Law enforcement officers need masks. We just can’t get them. One of my neighbors is making masks.”
As the deaths continue to grow daily, leaders across the region have called for residents to follow guidelines to remain at home except for conducting essential business.
“I know we all want to celebrate Easter,” Greene said, “but we want people to be here for Easter next year. As somebody put it the other day: ‘April distance is May existence.’”
Mitchell County also has been hard hit, with a total of 17 deaths on Thursday, three of those coming in the past 24 hours, Mitchell County Coroner Stedderick Thomas said.
A good number of those deaths were of residents of Pelham Parkway Nursing Home who tested positive for the virus, he said.
“I wouldn’t say it’s the majority, but it’s quite a few,” Thomas said.
Officials have not identified a source for the cluster of cases in the county.
Mitchell County had the 16th-highest number of coronavirus cases of the state’s 159 counties on Thursday, according to the Public Health Department, with 116 confirmed, and the number of deaths was among the highest in the state.
“I hope it’s not going to get worse,” Thomas said. “Listening to the medical people, the news, they’re saying it’s going to get worse before it gets better. So we have to keep doing the social distancing. We’ve got that (order) in the city of Camilla, Pelham and all of Mitchell County.”
Officials also have reported a number of deaths of nursing home residents who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albany and Dawson. The elderly and individuals with existing health conditions -- particularly of the heart and lungs and diabetes -- have been particularly susceptible to the disease.
Two additional deaths occurred in Dougherty County over the previous 24 hours, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said, and additional cases were under investigation.
On Wednesday, the average age of positive patients who have died was 70.2.
There were three deaths at Phoebe over the previous day.
The hospital reported on Thursday that 1,671 patients have tested positive for the virus and that 2,654 have tested negative, with 311 patients awaiting test results. A total of 710 patients have recovered, either at home or after being hospitalized.
Phoebe has had 49 deaths in Albany and eight at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
“While we would love to say we have reached our COVID-19 peak in southwest Georgia, that is not something we can yet say with confidence,” Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner said. “In our main hospital today, we are treating 150 people with positive tests and another five patients (are) under investigation. That is the highest number of COVID-19 inpatients we’ve had on any single day since the pandemic came to our community.”
While the pressure on the system isn’t growing dramatically worse each day, it remains steady, he said.
“We continue to plan for how we will deal with COVID-19 tomorrow, next week and next month,” Steiner said.
