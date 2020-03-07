ALBANY -- The Flint River had swelled to 33.4 feet Saturday morning, 7.4 feet above flood stage, leading the National Weather Service in Tallahassee to continue its flood warning until "late Wednesday night."
The NWS said the area along the Flint can expect moderate flooding until the river's waters recede below flood level. The water has, the NWS said, begun to recede after more than 4 inches of rain fell in the area and to the north of Albany. That rainfall to the north of metro Albany has swelled the river above the flood stage, leading to road closures and some evacuations in Dougherty and Lee counties.
The 500, 600 and 700 blocks of North Hampton Road in Lee County were affected due to water from the Muckalee Creek pouring over the roadway. The Kinchafoonee Creek has affected areas of Creekside Drive along with Cypress Point Circle and Uncle Jimmy’s Lane, according to Lee County EMA. Those roads, and others in the county that had been breached by flowing waters, were closed. Lee County EMA warned that both creeks could still potentially at higher points than anticipated.
Both the Kinchafoonee and Muckalee were expected to crest well above their flood stages on Saturday.
Roads closed in Lee County include the 800 Bbock of Creekside Drive, Cypress Point Circle, Eagle Pond (Smithville), Gator Pond (Highway 377-Usry), the 500, 600 and 700 blocks of North Hampton Road, Tucker Road and Uncle Jimmy’s Lane.
Roads closed in Dougherty County included Gaissert and Springflats roads. The county activated its Emergency Operations Center on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.