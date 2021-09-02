ALBANY -- The Veranda founding partner and noted OB/GYN practitioner Dr. John S. Inman Jr., who delivered more than 9,000 babies in southwest Georgia, has passed away.
Inman, a pioneer of women’s health in southwest Georgia, spent more than 60 years improving the health of women in Albany. During his career as an obstetrician, Inman helped to deliver more than nine thousand babies in the community. Today, his legacy includes the multi-specialty medical practice known as The Veranda.
Inman graduated from Emory College in 1942 and from the college's School of Medicine in 1945 before serving in the United States Army. In 1952, Inman chose to return to his hometown and open his OB-GYN practice. In addition to running his practice, Inman was committed to serving his community. His leadership and influence can still be seen in the organizations he served like Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, the YMCA, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Following six decades of service to his patients, practice and community, Inman retired in 2013.
During his extensive career, Inman was recognized countless times for his outstanding commitment to the health care of women. Most recently, he received the 2014 Distinguished Service Award from the Georgia Obstetrical and Gynecological Society. He was also recognized as a diplomat of the American Board of Obstetrics and was a past chairman, Georgia Section of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and was a past vice president of the South Atlantic Association of OB/GYN. Inman was a founding member of the National Council of Emory University’s School of Medicine and was awarded the university’s Arnall Patz Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.
Inman is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Willa, and his two sons John III (and his wife Vickie) and Mark (and wife Jennifer), along with his five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The east campus of Albany State University was full of excitement as many of the sports teams, cheerleaders and the ASU Marching Ram Show Band were on a display of unity and support for the student-athletes during its first Fall Fan Festival Saturday. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.