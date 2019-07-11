ALBANY — Southwest Georgia Project for Community Education Inc. will launch a beekeeping development project with an educational workshop targeting family farmers in southwest Georgia next week.
The workshop will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at New Communities Inc. at 801 Old Pretoria Road, with international apiculture specialist Decton Hylton presenting. The workshop is free and open to the public.
The beekeeping project is designed to identify producers interested in the practice and provide intensive hands-on training. Officials with the project said they hope it will both increase the profitability of farmers in southwest Georgia and increase bee colonies needed for the production of quality fruits and vegetables in the region.
This workshop is made possible by the Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers Grant Program, also known as the “2501 Program.” This program funds projects meant to increase the equitable participation of socially disadvantaged and veteran farmers in U.S. Department of Agriculture programs, and assists in owning and operating profitable farms through agricultural programs and services provided by USDA.
To register or for more information on this workshop or the beekeeping project, call (229) 430-9870 or email hylton.d@swgaproject.com.