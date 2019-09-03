ALBANY – Local Red Cross agencies are assisting shelters in three Georgia cities as Hurricane Dorian continued its plodding approach toward the Southeastern United States but are also monitoring conditions in case more beds are needed closer to home.
“Right now, for southwest Georgia, we don’t have any shelters being opened,” Guillermo Cornavaca, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia, which serves 19 counties in the region, said.
On Tuesday morning Cornavaca was returning to Albany from Columbus to pick up 10 pallets of water to take back to a shelter open there. Other shelters the agency is assisting are in Douglas and Waycross.
“If we do have to open a (southwest Georgia) shelter, they would let us know,” he said. “It would have to be coordinated with the evacuation.
“We can open a shelter in two or three hours. We’re on standby on opening a shelter. As we wait, we’re supporting the other chapters.”
The Red Cross operated a shelter last year in Albany in the wake of Hurricane Michael for both local residents and those evacuating from other states.
Most shelter facilities in the area are recreation centers, and the largest, in Tifton, has a capacity of 350, Cornavaca said.
Ahead of the still-powerful storm, Georgia officials announced that the state will waive some fees at Georgia state parks as evacuees flee from areas along the East Coast. Campsites and cottages are available at regular rates, with fees being waived for parking and pet fees, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
“Dry camping,” that is staying in a recreational vehicle without hooking up to utilities, is free, and horses are welcome at parks with equestrian facilities. The department “strongly encouraged” those fleeing the storm to head to parks in the northern part of the state in case heavy winds and rainfall hit to the south. As of Sunday, there were 11,500 campsites, cabins and yurts available.
The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin opened a shelter for veterans and their families on Sunday. Pets are welcome, but owners must have vaccination records, a crate to house the animals and food for four days.
Other Red Cross shelters have been opened in Augusta, Dublin, Grovetown, Macon and Thompson. For more information about shelters, visit www.redcross.org/shelter.
Once the danger has passed, local Red Cross officials will be prepared to assist where needed. The office operates an emergency response vehicle – or “ERV” – that offers mobile aid.
“They’ll be sent out to an affected area if the damage is severe enough,” Cornavaca said. “We’ll do hot meals. Once we’re done feeding, we’ll transition over to DES (disaster and emergency supplies).
“We’re going find what the need is, what kind of supplies they need. We’ll go house to house and help provide supplies needed in (storm victims') recovery.”