The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission based in Camilla has received a 2022 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for becoming a community partner in USDA’s Rural Partners Network.

The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission Rural Partners Network was one of three pilot programs chosen in the state of Georgia that was selected as a community partner. Community Partners were chosen in areas with high levels of poverty and persistently difficult times. The RPN is an alliance of federal agencies and commissions working directly with rural communities to expand rural prosperity through job creation, infrastructure development and community improvement. Led by USDA Rural Development, RPN members collaborate to identify resources to help rural people build the futures they envision for the unique places they call home.

