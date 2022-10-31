The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission based in Camilla has received a 2022 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for becoming a community partner in USDA’s Rural Partners Network.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission based in Camilla has received a 2022 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for becoming a community partner in USDA’s Rural Partners Network.
The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission Rural Partners Network was one of three pilot programs chosen in the state of Georgia that was selected as a community partner. Community Partners were chosen in areas with high levels of poverty and persistently difficult times. The RPN is an alliance of federal agencies and commissions working directly with rural communities to expand rural prosperity through job creation, infrastructure development and community improvement. Led by USDA Rural Development, RPN members collaborate to identify resources to help rural people build the futures they envision for the unique places they call home.
NADO is a Washington, D.C.-based membership association of regional development organizations that promotes programs and policies that strengthen local governments, communities, and economies through regional cooperation, program delivery and comprehensive strategies. The Impact Awards program recognizes regional development organizations and their partners for improving the economic and community competitiveness of our nation’s regions and local communities.
Award-winning projects were recognized during NADO’s 2022 Annual Training Conference, held in Pittsburgh Oct. 15-18. The 2022 class of award recipients consists of 107 projects from 71 organizations spanning 28 states. These projects are presented in an interactive “Story Map” developed by NADO that includes project summaries, partners and images. The Story Map is available online at https://tinyurl.com/38vbcczu
“Regional development organizations and their partners have played an integral role in supporting local communities during this important time of economic recovery,” 2021-2022 NADO President Misty Crosby, former executive director of the Buckeye Hills Regional Council, located in Marietta, Ohio, said. “This year’s Impact Awards recipients demonstrate the many ways our member organizations serve their communities by promoting economic development, fostering resilience, and improving quality of life for residents.”
The NADO Impact Awards are presented in honor of the late Aliceann Wohlbruck who was NADO’s first executive director and served 24 years as a champion for regional approaches to economic development in rural communities.
For more information about this award-winning project, contact Barbara Reddick at breddick@swgrc.org or (229) 522-3552.