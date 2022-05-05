THOMASVILLE — The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission will host its 22nd annual Housing Conference Tuesday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Southern Regional Technical College in Thomasville.
Several presenters will be a part of the conference to provide information and resources, and participants will leave with information that can be utilized immediately. The theme for the conference is “If you are a community leader, city or county, a homeowner, or a potential homeowner, you don’t want to miss this event.”
Sponsorships by Georgia Power and Georgia ACT will allow participants to attend at no cost. Registration can be completed online at the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission’s planning website: www.swgrcplanning.org. Early registrants are eligible for a gift.
The conference is sponsored by the Southwest Georgia Housing Task Force, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, and the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission. For more information, call Barbara Reddick at (229) 522-3552 or visit breddick@swgrc.org online.
