UNIVERSITY, Miss. — The University of Mississippi announced students named to its Honor Roll lists. The following students were named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00:
♦ Sofie Davis of Dawson;
♦ Brooks Custer of Albany;
♦ Makenzie Muliford of Leesburg.
The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities — Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business.
Leesburg student named to Tallahassee CC President’s List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Matthew Cooper of Leesburg was named to Tallahassee Community College President’s List.
Tallahassee Community College is consistently ranked as one of the top community colleges in the nation. TCC has a wide range of educational pathways for students from all walks of life.
Area students among Georgia State University graduates
ATLANTA — More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2021 semester at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels.
Graduates from your area include:
♦ Alysia Threatts of Pelham, Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Managerial Sciences;
♦ Cleatus Hopkins of Albany, Master of Science degree in Sport Administration;
♦ Christian Moore of Leesburg, Master of Arts degree, majoring in Creative & Innovative Education;
♦ Dawnsheska Seymore of Albany, Master of Public Health degree, majoring in Public Health with a concentration in Epidemiology;
♦ Jessica Burnett of Albany, Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration;
♦ Maggie Phipps of Albany, Master of Arts In Teaching degree in English Education;
♦ Nigel Walton of Albany, Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Public Policy.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
Southwest Georgia students earn honors at Georgia Tech
ATLANTA — The following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List recognition at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
♦ Gavin Baker of Leesburg;
♦ Justin Creamer of Leesburg;
♦ Cameron Heard of Albany;
♦ Anna Johnson of Albany;
♦ Robert Manville of Albany;
♦ Chiagoziem Ohamadike of Leesburg;
♦ Rishi Patel of Dawson;
♦ Ansley Reich of Albany.
The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester:
♦ Garrett Botkin of Leesburg;
♦ Matthew King of Ty Ty;
♦ Maggie Nguyen of Leesburg;
♦ Dhavan Patel of Albany.
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
Students earn degrees at Valdosta State University
VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University announced the members of its graduating class recently. This includes the following area residents:
♦ Zandria Appling of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership;
♦ Ivie Aycock of Warwick earned a Master of Accountancy;
♦ Emily Bailey of Camilla earned a Master of Education in Communication Disorders;
♦ Jacob Baker of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication;
♦ Martraze Battle of Pelham earned a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies;
♦ Beverly Burthold of Camilla earned a Master of Business Administration;
♦ Autumn Cason of Newton earned a Master of Business Administration;
♦ Ajayla Deriso of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership;
♦ Amanda Duke of Ty Ty earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology;
♦ Ashlie Evans of Ty Ty earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management;
♦ Ashley Griner of Camilla earned a Education Specialist in Special Education;
♦ Robin Holliday of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in Workforce Education and Development;
♦ Sydney Jackson of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology;
♦ Dustin Lewis of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology;
♦ Lila Maloy of Pelham earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Science;
♦ Justin McManamey of Albany earned a Bachelor of Arts in English;
♦ Matthew Mitchell of Leesburg earned a Master of Accountancy;
♦ Crystin Thompson of Poulan earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.
“I am incredibly proud of our graduates for having the dedication to overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing global health crisis, and to finish strong and reach this significant milestone,” VSU President Richard A. Carvajal said. “I am similarly so proud of the world-class faculty and staff who supported these students through life-changing teaching, mentoring, advising, research, community engagement opportunities, and much more on their journey to this special day.”
Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions.
Lee student receives Southern New Hampshire honors
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Luis Carmenaty of Leesburg has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Dean’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.
