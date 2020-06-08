AMERICUS -- The following area residents were among approximately 258 students who graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Spring 2020 Virtual Graduation Ceremony on May 15.
"These graduates are part of a graduating class like no other," noted GSW President Neal Weaver. "Whether on stage or online, their hard work deserves to be recognized. May 15 was their special day, and we made sure it was still going to be their special day. We know this is not how they envisioned completing their college journey, but I am amazed at their perseverance and determination through it all."
During the virtual ceremony, Weaver and Provost Suzanne Smith shared brief remarks and words of encouragement, conferred undergraduate and graduate degrees, and signaled the turning of the tassels.
Graduates received a package in early May with a special gift available only to spring 2020 graduates. They were encouraged to share photos posing with the package contents, wearing their cap and gown, or watching the ceremony and post on social media.
Spring 2020 graduates also have the option of returning to campus to walk across the stage in a special face-to-face August 15, 2020 ceremony.
"We hope the Class of 2020 will consider coming back to join us in August so we can honor them in person," Weaver said. "It would give me great pleasure to shake their hand, commend them on rising to the challenge, and award them with that hard-earned degree."
-- Lakyn Johnston of Sylvester, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting
-- Viviana Recendez of Camilla, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting
-- Jacob Bacon of Leesburg, Bachelor of Science in biology
-- Demi Love of Albany, bachelor's degree in nursing
-- Courtney Leverette of Baconton, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice
-- Rita Reynolds of Leesburg, Bachelor of Science in middle grades education
-- Amanda Conley of Bronwood, Bachelor of Science in special education
-- Brianna Pafford of Albany, Bachelor of Science in special education cum laude
-- Courtney Hamilton of Sylvester, Bachelor of Science in elementary education
-- Faith Jones of Sylvester, Bachelor of Science in elementary education
-- Lindsey Kinney of Albany, Bachelor of Science in elementary education magna cum laude
-- Bailey Reynolds of Sylvester, Bachelor of Science in elementary education
-- Amber Smith of Albany, Bachelor of Science in elementary education
-- Savannah Gipson of Leesburg, Bachelor of Arts in English
-- Levie Rainey of Bronwood, Bachelor of Fine Arts in fine arts
-- Emily Brady of Sylvester, bachelor's degree in general studies
-- Patrese Moore of Leesburg, Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management
-- Christian Bostick of Camilla, Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management
-- Scott Raymond of Albany, master's degree in business administration
-- Maci Underwood of Leesburg, Bachelor of Business Administration in management
-- Debbie Massey of Camilla, Bachelor of Business Administration in management
-- Kimberly Fleming of Sylvester, Bachelor of Business Administration in management
-- Lauren Law of Albany, Bachelor of Business Administration in management
-- Josie Nix of Leesburg, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
-- Sydnee Smith of Pelham, master's degree in nursing
-- Lauren Caserio of Leesburg, master's degree in nursing
-- Beverly Fowler of Sumner, master's degree in nursing
-- Amber Cheever of Sylvester, master's degree in nursing
-- Nettie Johnson-McAllister of Albany, master's degree in nursing
-- Lucretia Williams of Albany, master's degree in nursing
-- Kara Brinson of Leesburg, bachelor's degree in nursing cum laude
-- Maggie Crew of Leesburg, bachelor's degree in nursing
-- Neidi Diaz of Albany, bachelor's degree in nursing
-- Kathryn Fox of Baconton, bachelor's degree in nursing
-- Bret Futch of Leesburg, bachelor's degree in nursing cum laude
-- Dasheonna Green of Sasser, bachelor's degree in nursing
-- Annalee Marsh of Albany, bachelor's degree in nursing magna cum laude
-- Aaron Maxfield of Leesburg, bachelor's degree in nursing
-- Riley Nobles of Albany, bachelor's degree in nursing
-- Kendall Usry of Leesburg, bachelor's degree in nursing
-- Destiny Chapman of Leesburg, Bachelor of Science in psychology cum laude
-- Daphne Symonette of Albany, Bachelor of Science in psychology
-- Caleb White of Sylvester, Bachelor of Science in sociology
-- Monica Potts of Albany, specialist degree in elementary education
-- Kalya Avery of Bronwood, specialist degree in middle grades education
-- Travis Terry of Albany, specialist degree in middle grades education
-- Corey Smith of Leesburg, Bachelor of Science in exercise science magna cum laude
GEORGIA SOUTHWESTERN ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT
AMERICUS -- The following local residents made the Spring 2020 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 735 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
Leesburg: Gracen Allison, Karlee Back, Kiersten Back, Rhiannon Belcher, Sierra Brogdon, Brittany Benner, Chloe Brown, Maggie Clegg, Anna Edwards, Michael Ellis, Anirudh Gattu, Savannah Gipson, Jordyn Hardy, Christina Hunt, Ashlyn Hurst, Sara Kirkland of Leesburg, Bryce Kittrell, Landon Leuck, Courtney Leverette, Brandon Lisenby, Emily McClure, Jessica McRae, Mattie Miller, Shriya Nagulavancha, Breanna Pollock, Erica Potts, Annabelle Price, Kelsie Rey, Richard Wiemer;
Albany: Kathryn Blaise, Jackson Carlstrom, Jacob Carlstrom, Ashley Davis, Jared Donalson, Jennifer Doran, Andrew Hall, Wallace Harper, Haley Jackson, Demaracus Johnson, Lauren Law, Demi Love, Haleigh Summerall, Kevin Tilson, Samantha Tome;
Sylvester: Emily Brady;
Camilla: Shayna Fowler;
Bronwood: Deborah Freeman;
Dawson: Dora Sims;
TyTy: Catherine Wiggins.
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
GEORGIA TECH
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to approximately 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of spring semester. Students were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1.
Mason Dominey of Albany -- Bachelor of Science in Computer Science;
Brennon Farmer of Albany -- Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering;
Veronica Thompkins of Albany -- Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering;
Kushagra Brahmbhatt of Leesburg -- Master of Science in Computer Science;
Aubrey Smith of Albany -- Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
John Murphy of Albany -- Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Brett Bailey of Camilla -- Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Susan Davis of Camilla -- Bachelor of Science in International Affairs & Modern Language.
UNIVERSITY OF NORTH GEORGIA
DAHLONEGA -- For the spring 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,600 degrees and certificates.
Thomas Pinson of Baconton, GA, graduated with an Associate of Arts - Business Administration Pathway.
The deans of each of UNG's five colleges -- the College of Arts & Letters, the College of Education, the College of Health Sciences & Professions, the Mike Cottrell College of Business, and the College of Science & Mathematics -- announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2020. Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Leesburg: Madisen Baker;
Pelham: Katelynn Bryan;
Albany: Julia Long, Noah McCorkle, Andrew Sanders;
Dawson: James Smith.
BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY
LEWISBURG, Pa. -- Bucknell University has released the dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. A student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean's list recognition. The following student(s) have achieved dean's list status:
Emily Pursel, class of 2020, of Albany.
