THOMASVILLE — The following students from the Albany area earned degrees from Thomas University and were recognized during recent commencement ceremonies. Students awarded bachelor’s degrees may earn the distinction of graduating Summa Cum Laude (3.9 cumulative grade-point average or higher), Magna Cum Laude (3.7 GPA or higher) or Cum Laude (3.5 GPA or higher). Associate of arts honor graduates are those students who graduate with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Albany
♦ LaShannon Breedlove-Palmer, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
♦ Kelsey A. Bronson, Master of Science, Clinical Mental Health & Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling
♦ Shabricca Jackson, Master of Science, Clinical Mental Health & Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling
♦ Precious LaToya Moses, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude
Blakely
♦ Christy Latoya Daniels, Master of Arts in Teaching, Pedagogy
Dawson
♦ Destiny Najashay Reed, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Leesburg
♦ Megan Culp Cannon, Master of Science, Clinical Mental Health & Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling
♦ Katelyn Michelle Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Medical Laboratory Science
♦ Ronnye Nelson Jr., Associate of Science, Law Enforcement
♦ Jennifer Ryan Peets, Master of Education, Secondary English
Sylvester
♦ Kori Lynn Cooper, Bachelor of Science, Medical Laboratory Science
GSW students inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society
AMERICUS — GSW’s chapter for Beta Gamma Sigma held an induction ceremony followed by a reception recently honoring new members. Eleven students were officially inducted into BGS, including the following local residents:
♦ Richard Ware of Albany
♦ Brianna Wilson of Leesburg
♦ Isabell Quinn of Leesburg
♦ Chelsea Bridges of Sylvester
Founded in 1913, BGS is the international honor society for outstanding students in business programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. BGS is present on more than 580 college campuses on six continents and has members residing in 190 countries. The mission of BGS is to encourage and honor academic achievement in the study of business, to cultivate and celebrate leadership and professional excellence, to advance the values of the society, and to serve its lifelong members.
To become a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, students must be enrolled full-time and be in the top 10% of the class academically in their junior or senior years or the top 20% in terms of graduate students.
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.
University of North Georgia recognizes Dean’s List honorees
DAHLONEGA — The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2022.
Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade-point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester, and having no grade lower than B. Dean’s List honorees included:
♦ Katelynn Elizabeth Mcfarlin of Dawson
♦ Ava Grace Stalvey of Albany
♦ Dakoda Ethridge of Leesburg
♦ Bailey Denise Cromer of Leesburg
♦ Lee Harren Bettis of Albany
♦ Parker Middleton Jones of Albany
♦ Sydney Kate Daughtry of Leesburg
♦ Smith Phillips Bettis of Albany
♦ Casey Marie Gregors of Leesburg
Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With almost 19,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state’s largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate’s degrees to doctoral programs.
Berry College announces graduates, student honors
ROME — Berry College welcomed its newest class of graduates recently.
Among the graduates is Ariel Taylor of Albany, who earned a BS in Biology.
Berry’s Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester. Dean’s List honorees include:
♦ Ariel Taylor of Albany
♦ Lauren McDaniel of Camilla
Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest. Visit www.berry.edu.
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members
BATON ROUGE, La. — The following students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
♦ Hensley Ingram of Dawson at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
♦ Anna DeRosset of Albany at Florida State University
♦ Jamekia Collins of Albany at Georgia Southern University
♦ Addison Meeks of Auburn at Troy University
These individuals are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees also may qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann, who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
Nicholas Urquhart receives ABAC E. Lanier Carson Leadership award
TIFTON — Director of Academic Support Nicholas Urquhart has been selected as the recipient of the E. Lanier Carson Leadership award for the 2021-22 academic year at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
As director of Academic Support, Urquhart oversees the college’s academic support counselors, accommodations and disability services, the counseling center, the tutoring center, and the testing center.
Urquhart received a bachelor of arts degree in Art and Mathematics from Mercer University and a master of science degree in Counseling from Springfield College. He is scheduled to complete his doctorate in higher education from Georgia Southern University this month.
Established in 1973, the purpose of the E. Lanier Carson Leadership Award is to recognize leadership contributions of an ABAC administrator who is not eligible for one of the faculty or staff awards. Each year the recipient is selected by a campuswide committee. Carson is a longtime ABAC supporter.
Vickie Wilson Receives Roy Jackson Staff Excellence award at ABAC
TIFTON — Vickie Wilson, administrative associate for the dean of students, has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the Roy Jackson Sr., Award for Staff Excellence at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
In his presentation of the award, ABAC Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jerry Baker said, “With over 25 years of service to the college, there are few who have not had the pleasure of meeting and working with her.
“Not only has she served in several offices in the past 25 years, but she has also been an active member of ABAC Staff Council and has held positions on the Staff Council Board. She truly exceeds every criterion of this award.”
One ABAC professor said, “She is one of the first people to greet you upon opening the door to the Student Affairs Office, and there could not be a better person for this job. She has a calm yet discerning manner and warm smile that is exactly what is needed in her position. Students, faculty, and staff alike love her.”
The award is named for Jackson, a longtime supporter of ABAC.
ABAC faculty members receive promotions, tenure
TIFTON — Seventeen faculty members will receive promotions and 11 faculty members will be granted tenure when the 2022-23 academic year begins at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jerry Baker said the promotions and tenure will become effective July 1 for 12-month faculty members and on Aug. 1 for 10-month faculty members. The 2022 fall semester begins at ABAC on Aug. 15.
Promoted to the rank of professor from the School of Arts and Sciences were Heather Cathcart, Thomas Grant, Jan Gregus and Hans Schmeisser. From the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Andrew Thoron was promoted to the rank of professor.
Faculty members from the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources promoted to associate professor included Katherine Cerny, Sallie McHugh and Lucia Ona. Faculty members from the School of Arts and Sciences promoted to associate professor included Matthew Casimiro, Benjamin Gahagen, Bal Khatiwada, Janet Koposko and David Rhode.
In the Stafford School of Business, Ryan Currie was promoted to the rank of associate professor.
From the School of Arts and Sciences, April Abbott, Adam Brumfield, and Kaci West have been promoted to Senior Lecturer status.
Tenure may be granted to a faculty member who has at least reached the rank of assistant professor and has shown the potential for making significant contributions to the college and the faculty member’s field of study.
Receiving tenure were Cerny, McHugh, Thoron, Ona, Casimiro, Gahagen, Koposko, Rhode and Currie.
Richard Matthews and Sherri Newberry, assistant professors in the School of Arts and Sciences, also were granted tenure status.
