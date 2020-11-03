ALBANY -- For Jordan Jessie the 2020 general election has been a long time in coming.
The Albany State University student had voted earlier in her hometown of Atlanta, and on Election Day she was waiting for a friend she had driven to the East Campus precinct on the ASU campus. She said she was anxious about how the night would turn out when vote totals started coming in.
“It really took a long time, but it’s really nerve-wracking,” Jessie said. “You never know what the results are going to be. You really don’t know which way it’s going to go.”
Jessie said she voted for Joe Biden for president.
“My reasoning is just certain situations that have happened with Trump, I’m frankly not comfortable with,” she said. “I’m certainly not comfortable with Donald Trump being president.”
Asked if she was nervous about the outcome, Jessie said, “A little bit.”
Courdnee Simpson, who also was at the Albany State precinct, had just cast her first vote in a presidential election.
“It feels good, really good,” she said of the vote. “I guess I'm nervous because they say a lot of (post-election) stuff might be going on.”
A lot of people all over the country were nervous about the outcome of the election, one of the most contentious in recent American history. The presidential showdown between Trump and Biden was deemed by pollsters as too close to call in Georgia -- and in the country as a whole -- going into Election Day. And sparked by comments made by Trump and some of his supporters, as well as members of groups who oppose the president, many feared that there would be demonstrations of opposition to the outcome, no matter which way it swung.
In Georgia, while the presidential race has drawn the lion's share of attention, the rare battle for two Senate seats also has stirred up the electorate. In the race for a full six-year Senate term, incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue was in a close race with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. In the other race, which is for the two years left on the unexpired term of former Sen. Johnny Isakson, who stepped down for what he said were health reasons, incumbent Kelly Loeffler -- appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp -- faced a tight battle with U.S. Rep. Doug Collins for what was expected to be second place in the 21-candidate "free-for-all" election.
The Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, had a sizeable lead in polls leading up to the election, while Loeffler and Collins were battling for the runner-up spot and a probable runoff with Warnock.
Loeffler, making a last-ditch effort to collect votes on Election Day, flew into the Eagles of America hub at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport Tuesday morning.
"I support the American dream for everyone; that's a bipartisan issue," Loeffler said during the brief stop in Albany. "That's what's on the ballot today, the American dream. I am running to push back against the attack on our freedoms by the radical left.
"Obviously, 2020 has been a very challenging year, not what we imagined. But I plan to go to Washington to help in the struggle to fight through these challenges. We've got to get back to the strongest economy in our nation's history that was interrupted by the pandemic. As a business person, I know how to take the politics out of this struggle and get things done. I'm ready to lead on health care, safety for all Americans, to build on what we did with the first $2 trillion of the CARES Act."
Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher, who announced early in the campaign her endorsement of Loeffler, called the Republican the "light" that shines in the American government.
"Kelly is a business person, and she does what business leaders do," Fletcher said. "You go by a business late at night, and there's one light on in the business. That's the person working late to make sure things get done; that's what business leaders do. Kelly, you're that light for us in Washington."
Poll workers at Shiloh Baptist Church in Albany said that there was a line at the precinct in the early morning when polls opened at 7 a.m. By mid-morning, a steady stream of voters was coming in to both Shiloh and ASU, but they were able to move through rapidly without a wait.
On Gillionville Road adjacent to the Albany State University West Campus, Billy Anderson was the lone sign holder along the usually crowded thoroughfare. Anderson said he was proud to show his support for Joyce Barlow, a Democrat who is challenging Republican incumbent Gerald Greene for the state House District 151 seat.
"I'm 100% behind Ms. Barlow," Anderson said. "I used to be her executive assistant, and I think she is the right person for this position. I decided to get out here today to show my support for her."
At the Westover High School precinct, Patsy Wheeler of Albany said she had little trouble getting to a voting machine near noon Tuesday.
"It was a little crowded; they were busy but not too busy," Wheeler said. "I always vote, but I'm telling you, this is one election I'm ready for it to be over with."
Poll workers at the Westover precinct said the location, like most others in Albany and Dougherty County, had lines of voters ready to cast ballots when the polls opened at 7 a.m. They said they expected another smaller rush at noon and then a final surge after 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.