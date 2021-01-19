WASHINGTON -- Two southwest Georgia individuals from the Middle District of Georgia have been charged in criminal complaints filed in the District of Columbia with crimes related to the Capitol violence on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint is only an allegation of unlawful conduct. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of competent jurisdiction.
William McCall Calhoun, 57, of Americus, had his initial appearance in Macon federal court on Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles H. Weigle. Calhoun is charged with entering a restricted building or grounds, violent entry or disorderly conduct, and tampering with a witness, victim or informant. Calhoun remains in custody, and currently is scheduled to have his detention and preliminary hearing this week in Macon.
An affidavit signed by FBI Special Agent Ryan Genry "establishes probable cause to believe that Calhoun (1) did knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, or did knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct; (2) did willfully and knowingly engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the grounds or in any of the Capitol buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress, or the orderly conduct in that building of any deliberations of either House of Congress; and (3) corruptly did obstruct, influence, or impede a proceeding before the Congress.
"Specifically, on or about Jan. 6, 2021, Calhoun traveled to Washington, D.C. and knowingly and willfully joined and encouraged a crowd of individuals who forcibly entered the U.S. Capitol and impeded, disrupted, and disturbed the orderly conduct of business by the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate."
Genry said the FBI received a phone call from a concerned citizen who noted threats made by Calhoun, an attorney, on Facebook, Twitter and Parler social media sites. According to the caller, Calhoun posted a message encouraging people to storm Washington D.C. and peacefully protest while openly carrying firearms. The caller also read messages Calhoun had purportedly posted stating: “Some of you will live long enough to be exterminated with extreme prejudice ...” “It’s going to be hard to buy a beer when Democrats are being shot on site [sic] ...” and “We are going to kill every last communist who stands in Trump’s way.”
Michael Shane Daughtry, 58, of Pelham, self-reported in Macon and also had his preliminary and detention hearing in Macon federal court on Friday, before Judge Weigle. Daughtry is charged federally with a misdemeanor, entering a restricted building or grounds. Daughtry was released on bond with conditions, including internet restrictions, and his firearms are being held by the U.S. Marshals.
The FBI's Genry reported that the investigation into Daughtry began on Jan. 7, when an officer from the Pelham Police Department provided the FBI with screenshots of social media posts by Daughtry in which he referred to “storm[ing]” the U.S. Capitol. Employees of the Pelham Police Department informed the FBI that on Jan. 4, Daughtry posted a message to social media expressing his intent to travel to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6. When the Pelham officers learned through national media sources of the breach at the U.S. Capitol, they checked Daughtry's Facebook profile at approximately 4 p.m. and observed posts indicating that he had participated in the breach.
This prompted a Pelham Police Department officer to call Daughtry and record the conversation. In the conversation, Daughtry stated that he was at the Capitol that day and that he was one of the first people to force his way past the barricades surrounding the perimeter. He acknowledged during the call that he went “up to the Capitol door” but “had to back off” when law enforcement officers shot him with rubber bullets.
Daughtry also stated: “We (were) the one(s) that tore the fence down up there.” He also stated: “We was the first ones over the fence. Everybody followed us.”
While United States Attorney's Office of the Middle District of Georgia is assisting with this case, the criminal complaint was filed in the District of Columbia, and U.S. Attorney's Office there has venue and is prosecuting Calhoun and Daughtry.
The acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Peter Leary, issued the following statement: “We are working closely with our colleagues at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI to consider all possible charges against those individuals from the Middle District of Georgia involved in the violence at the U.S. Capitol.”
