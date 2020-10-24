ALBANY -- The nation set a new record for new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, but health officials here don’t think an increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 reflects a local surge.
Nearly 74,000 cases were reported across the country on Friday, making it the largest single-day tally since the pandemic struck earlier this year.
For the Phoebe Putney Health System, the number of patients being treated in its facilities increased over the past two weeks by about 25 percent, from about 28 to 35. Of those, 33 were at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, mostly at its north campus on Palymra Road, and two were at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
There have been a total of 199 coronavirus-positive deaths in the county, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said during a Friday news conference with health and elected officials, up two from the previous update two weeks ago.
When hospitalizations dropped below 30, it was the lowest number of patients in its facilities since the virus hit the community in March, said Dr. Steven Kitchen, Phoebe’s chief medical officer.
“We hit that watermark locally about two weeks ago,” he said. “I think we can expect, at this point, there is going to be some fluctuations in those numbers day to day and week to week.
“I don’t think, at this time, it’s indicative of any significant change in the trend that we’re seeing at this point. Obviously, there are regions across the country that are seeing significant increases in the number of patients that they see.”
Kitchen described the situation in the area as “relatively stable” for the moment. That is not the case around the country and around the world that are experiencing spikes, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said.
Local numbers also are up, although not as dramatically as the increases seen in other states. California and Florida, for example, each reported more than 5,000 new cases on Friday.
“I think we as a community need to be aware that the numbers of infections are increasing in 38 states,” he said. “Some countries in Europe -- Britain and Spain -- are going into a lockdown. There are some countries in Eastern Europe that are going into lockdown for the first time.
“I think there is a good chance we’re fixing to go in the other direction, and here’s why I want to tell you that.”
Locally numbers also are creeping up, with Phoebe reporting last week the number of people tested having positive results for the virus at 4.7 percent, up from 4.3 percent the previous week, Dorough said. And the Department of Public Health reported an increase to a 5 percent positivity rate from 3.5 percent the previous week.
However, that does not mean people cannot resume more normal lives if they do so following the guidelines that include wearing face masks while in public, social distancing and following good hygiene practices, he said.
“Please continue to patronize our small businesses and restaurants during this time,” Dorough said.
If those guidelines are followed, people can work and shop safely, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said. One reason that is the case is because the county has some of the best data of any community in the country.
The joint city-county Emergency Management Agency is receiving test results from Public Health, the hospital, private medical practices and recently added those from Albany State University, which has an aggressive testing regimen and is creating a big picture of conditions on a regular basis, he said.
“We have all learned safe and reliable ways to go about our daily lives while mitigating the risk that we will (catch) the virus or spread the virus to others,” Cohilas said. “We have also learned to protect the people that are most vulnerable to the virus. We are all learning new ways to do things that don’t involve that close, face-to-face contact.”
Many people have adapted to technology that allows them to keep in contact in their social and business lives, he said. That includes medical and mental health services, which Cohilas said people should ignore because of the pandemic.
“If you have underlying health conditions, it is important that you continue to aggressively seek treatment for those conditions, not just locking yourself away at home and not connecting with other people,” Cohilas said. “There are safe ways to do that.
“These are the things that we need to continue to embrace in our community as we struggle to find connections at the same time we continue to battle a monster.”
