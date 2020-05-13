ALBANY -- The Southwest Public Health District is providing coronavirus testing at more locations around southwest Georgia, with sites this week in Decatur, Grady, Mitchell, Terrell and Thomas counties, in addition to Albany.
Albany and Dougherty County officials have encouraged residents throughout the area to get tested to determine the spread of the virus through communities in the area.
Through Wednesday, 35,332 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. There had been 1,505 deaths of those who tested positive for the virus.
Residents can make appointments for no-cost tests by calling (229) 352-6567 from 8 a.m-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m-5 p.m. on Saturday. Testing locations outside Albany change weekly.
This week, the health district will collect samples for testing outside Albany through Saturday in Thomas County, on Thursday in Decatur County, Friday in Grady County and on Saturday in Terrell County.
Testing is available at the health department in Dougherty County Monday-Saturday.
In addition, the health district is hosting a Saturday specimen collection site in south Albany at 2117 S. Madison St.
As of Wednesday, 130 Dougherty County residents who tested positive for the coronavirus had died, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.
Fowler's office was investigating two potential cases of COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday afternoon.
Southwest Georgia has been a hot spot for the disease, which has claimed 35 lives in Sumter County, 32 in Mitchell County, 28 in Early County 24 in Terrell County, 22 in Lee County and 21 in Randolph County.
As of Wednesday there were 59 patients being treated for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronairus, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and 10 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
