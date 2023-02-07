council aging logo.jpg

ALBANY – The Sowega Council on Aging has announced the return of their Caregiver support groups, which were placed on an extended hold in 2020 due to COVID safety precautions. These groups provide a supportive community for caregivers of elderly loved ones, offering them a platform to share their experiences, receive information and advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our Caregiver support groups again, as they play a crucial role in supporting our caregivers and helping them navigate the challenges they face," Izzie Sadler, the executive director of SCOA, said. "We understand the importance of providing a space for caregivers to come together, share their stories and find understanding."

