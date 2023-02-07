ALBANY – The Sowega Council on Aging has announced the return of their Caregiver support groups, which were placed on an extended hold in 2020 due to COVID safety precautions. These groups provide a supportive community for caregivers of elderly loved ones, offering them a platform to share their experiences, receive information and advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer our Caregiver support groups again, as they play a crucial role in supporting our caregivers and helping them navigate the challenges they face," Izzie Sadler, the executive director of SCOA, said. "We understand the importance of providing a space for caregivers to come together, share their stories and find understanding."
The Caregiver Support Group is an informal gathering of people directly or indirectly impacted by the caregiving needs of individuals 60 years or older. Meetings are held every three months and include a speaker, Q & A session, open discussion and lunch. The next meetings will be held on March 7 and June 6 at 11 a.m. at the SCOA Regional Resource Center at 335 W. Society Avenue in Albany. All caregivers within the organization's 14-county service area are welcome to attend, but registration is required by calling (229) 432-0994.
"Our goal is to support our caregivers in any way we can," Sadler said. "We believe that our Caregiver support groups provide a valuable resource and sense of community for our caregivers, and we encourage all those who need support to attend."
For more information on the Caregiver support groups or SCOA, call (229) 423-0994 or visit the organization's website at www.sowegacoa.org.