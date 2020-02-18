ALBANY -- Senior citizens in 14 southwest Georgia counties weighed in on Tuesday on how agencies can better serve them in a society in which the population is rapidly growing older.
The 70 attendees in Albany had the opportunity to answer a questionnaire that covered topics including transportation, dental and mental health care, and dementia issues during the morning session at the Kay H. Hind Senior Life Enrichment Center. The building also houses the offices for the SOWEGA Council on Aging, which hosted the event and operates the senior center.
“Transportation is a big one; we need more transportation,” Melvin D. Kendall said during an interview following the presentation and question-and-answer session.
People also need to hear the message that the center provides transportation, said Kendall, who normally drives to the center but occasionally uses the bus.
“We need to get the information out to the senior citizens so they can get out and stop sitting around,” he said.
Kendall, who is 68 but said he felt 45 on Tuesday, has been utilizing the center for some 11 years and said he likes the exercise and tai chi classes.
“And every once in a while I eat lunch here,” he said. “This center is ultra modern, clean, and the staff is friendly and warm. It feels secure outside, so you don’t have to worry about anybody breaking in your car.”
The Tuesday survey is the means by which the Council on Aging gathers user input in updating its four-year plan and deciding which services are most important to residents in the counties it serves with 20 different programs.
“It’s an opportunity to hear about any gaps we may have,” said Council on Aging Executive Director Izzy Sadler. “It’s just a way to invite everybody into our senior center.”
Last year, 905 people were fed at the center, where more than 106,000 meals were served. In addition, more than 180,000 meals were delivered to homes.
The home meals and homemaker assistance are two programs that help the elderly stay in their homes. Volunteers also visit assisted care living facilities twice each quarter to talk with residents about any complaints or issues they may have through its long-term care ombudsmen program.
Other programs and activities in Albany include a gym, craft rooms, computer lab and television room.
Through the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, it built ramps for 100 disabled and elderly residents, made an average of 100 teddy bears per week that are distributed to patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, and performed community service for 616 veterans in 2019.
“It’s just a wonderful experience to me because it makes you feel like you’re giving back to the community and getting involved with people and getting involved with the needs of the seniors,” said volunteer Kim Spicer, a retired teacher who moved to Albany from Columbus. “It makes you feel good to be there for somebody who needs somebody to talk to. As a former teacher, this is very rewarding.”
Making sure today’s senior citizens have programs and activities helps ensure those same opportunities will be available for today’s younger adults as they go through the aging process.
“It also makes you understand what people in this stage of life are going though,” Spicer said of her work. “We’re all aging.”
The bus service offered helps people lead a more active life, not just to come to the center but to events like Thursday-evening trips to Golden Corral restaurant to participate in a social activity outside of the center, she said.
“One of the things I’ve noticed is people don’t have transportation,” Spicer said. “That’s one thing the center does; it keeps them involved and able to have a good quality of life. If not, the people would be left by themselves at home.”
