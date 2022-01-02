The Sowega Council on Aging is looking for donations to help fund its wheelchair ramp program, which has been slowed due to increased costs of construction materials. The agency also has seen the need for congregant meals increase. Officials say both programs have a waiting list for service.
ALBANY – The area’s elderly can use a little help from their friends these days as the coronavirus pandemic has driven the need for more food and higher costs for materials have driven up the expenses for building wheelchair ramps.
The Sowega Council on Aging has seen the demand for its congregate meal program, which has been switched from in-person dining to a voucher system that allows seniors to pick up meals at local restaurants, increase from 500 to 1,500 clients.
“We have 686 now on the waiting list,” Izzie Sadler, the agency's executive director, said. “I would say all of our programs have seen an increase in demand.”
The wheelchair ramp construction program also is struggling. The waiting list for ramps to allow easier access to homes is at about 58.
The program is nearly all locally funded, with some assistance from the Phoebe Putney Health System, and the costs of construction materials has slowed the pace of installing the ramps. Volunteers build the ramps at no charge.
“Where we could build three ramps last year, this year we can build one ramp,” Sadler said. “We’re going through money fast and serving fewer and fewer people. We’re getting to them as quickly as we can, but right now we don’t have the money to serve them all.”
Before the crunch caused by material costs, the volunteer crew was building about 90 ramps a year. To catch up with the need, the workers would have to build about three a week, Sadler said.
The Council on Aging, which serves 14 southwest Georgia counties, has moved to operate programs as efficiently as possible but can still use some assistance in meeting the need for services, she said.
“The big ones are the meals and the ramps,” she said. “Those are the programs in which there is the highest need, the greatest demand.”
The program that provides supplies for caregivers of someone older than 60 also could use some funds.
Those interested in helping fund the Council on Aging programs can make a donation by visiting sowegacoa.org or by mail at Sowega Council on Aging, P.O. Box 88, Albany, Ga. 31702.
Individuals may make a donation to a specific program, and the money will be earmarked for that use, Sadler said.
