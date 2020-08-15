SOWEGA Council on Aging shifts senior programs online

ALBANY -- As much of society has returned to a more normal life after the initial crash of COVID-19 struck southwest Georgia, the elderly population remains relatively shut in for what could be a long haul.
Throughout the pandemic, older Americans have been the most vulnerable in society, accounting for the majority of deaths, and are among those most likely to suffer the worst effects of the disease.
For the SOWEGA Council on Aging, the result has been closed facilities and a desire to offer services in innovative ways.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eight out of 10 COVID-19 deaths reported in the U.S. have been adults age 65 and older,” said Izzie Sadler, executive director of the agency that covers Dougherty County and 13 other southwest Georgia counties. “That is a very scary statistic. COVID is unprecedented.”
Prior to closing due to the pandemic, the Council on Aging provided meals at its facilities and access to exercise equipment and instruction. It offered 20 programs, including delivery and congregant meals.
While the facilities are closed, the agency has continued to offer exercise classes online on its YouTube channel. The channel also has instructional videos aimed at preventing seniors from falling prey to financial scams.
One of the pre-COVID offerings was a pedaling class for Parkinson’s disease patients. Some studies have shown that bicycle therapy reduces symptoms of Parkinson’s.
“One of our interesting classes was Pedaling for Parkinson’s,” Sadler said. “They used to ride three times a week as part of the program. It was also a support group.”
The council's wellness manager ordered foot pedal devices for participants that has allowed the program to continue.
“We delivered the pedals to their homes,” Sadler said. “While they’re pedaling at home, they’re talking. So they still get their exercise and their support group.”
Other center activities also have been moved online. The Council on Aging offers Bingo and other games to clients. They also can socialize online or, for those who are not computer savvy, on the phone.
“We have taken all the programs we have normally done, but we do it in a different way,” Sadler said. “They can get online and talk to friends they saw at the senior center before.”
Seniors also have gotten the chance to get outdoors through an outdoor program. Staff have taken clients on walks at a number of locations, with the outdoor venue helping protect them.
“They wear a mask, everybody is 6 feet apart,” Sadler said. “It helps them see each other again. It gets them out.”
Instead of serving meals at the centers, the Council on Aging shifted immediately to providing vouchers seniors could use at restaurants for takeout food. The agency also delivers about 186,000 meals per year.
Southwest Georgia residents can contact the Council on Aging to check on available activities or receive an assessment for services at 1 (800) 282-6612, and the YouTube channel is available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuUqs8ds6qMVzpwc11EhltQ/videos.
While client activities have been transitioned to new delivery methods where needed, the inability to host gatherings will be felt this year in the agency’s pocketbook.
“Every August, we used to host a comedy night,” Sadler said. “That is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It raises funds for our meals program.
“We do ask the community if they’re able to continue helping with their donations.”
Donations can be mailed to SOWEGA Council on Aging, P.O. Box 88, Albany Ga. 31702.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.