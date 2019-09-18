SOWEGA Council on Aging works to reduce older adult falls

ALBANY — Each year, thousands of educators, caregivers, health and aging professionals, and older adults across the country focus their efforts on the goal of preventing falls.
SOWEGA Council on Aging is partnering with the National Council on Aging and the Falls Free Initiative to recognize Falls Prevention Awareness Day on Monday. This year’s activities will focus on the teamwork needed to prevent falls effectively.
"The SOWEGA Council on Aging prioritizes the health and well-being of our senior citizens," Council on Aging Executive Director Izzie Sadler said in a news release. "All of our programs and services are designed to empower older adults to stay active, independent and safe in their homes and communities. Fall prevention programs are a very important component of this work."
Officials said falls are a leading cause of injury for people ages 65 and older, but they are not an inevitable part of aging. There are proven ways to prevent them.
“Falls prevention is a team effort that takes a balance of education, intervention and community support,” Kathleen Cameron, senior director of NCOA’s National Falls Prevention Resource Center, said. “This is an opportunity to empower and educate everyone about their roles in preventing falls.”
Fall risk screenings/assessment and fall prevention resources will be offered through the council from 9 a.m.-noon on Monday at the Kay H. Hind Senior Life Enrichment Center at 335 W. Society Ave. The Council on Aging operates senior centers in 14 counties of southwest Georgia that all have scheduled expert speakers throughout the month to educate their clients on the importance of fall prevention.
The council offers programs throughout the year to address this concern. Such programs include:
— Exercise classes that focus on improving strength, flexibility, balance and coordination, including chair fitness and chair yoga;
— Evidence-based workshops, including Tai Chi for Arthritis, "A Matter of Balance" and "Aging Mastery Program."
“If falls prevention isn’t something that you’re thinking about now, I promise there is someone in your life who’s worried about it,” Robin McCord, the council’s wellness program coordinator, said. “This kind of education can change a community, and that’s why we’re proud to support Falls Prevention Awareness Day as part of our year-round commitment to supporting older adults in Albany and the surrounding communities.”
To find out more about Falls Prevention Awareness Day, go to www.ncoa.org/FPAD.
Led by the National Council on Aging, the Falls Free Initiative includes 43 states and 70 national organizations, professional associations and federal agencies working collaboratively to bring education, awareness and evidence-based solutions to communities. Falls Free seeks to provide hundreds of thousands of older Americans with the resources and education needed to reduce their risk of injury.
For more information, visit www.ncoa.org/FallsFreeInitiative. Use #FPAD2019 to join the conversation on social media.