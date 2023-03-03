A crew of astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docked at the International Space Station, concluding a one-day trip to rendezvous with the orbiting laboratory after launching from Florida early Thursday.

The capsule made first contact with the space station at 1:40 a.m. ET Friday. The astronauts are set to disembark from the capsule and join the seven astronauts on the space station just before 3 a.m. ET.

