SpaceX calls off launch attempt of Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built

SpaceX's Starship is seen from the company's Boca Chica launchpad near Brownsville, Texas.

 Joe Skipper/Reuters

SpaceX's Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, was left grounded on its launch pad in South Texas on Monday morning because of a technical issue, delaying the vehicle's historic first launch attempt.

The massive Super Heavy rocket booster, which houses 33 engines, was expected to roar to life and vault the Starship spacecraft off its ground pad, which lies within SpaceX facilities on the coast of South Texas, sending the vehicle soaring out over the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended for you

This is a developing story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags