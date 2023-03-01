SpaceX and NASA are once again preparing to launch a fresh crew to the International Space Station after the first attempt to get the astronauts off the ground was thwarted in the final moments by a clogged filter.

The mission — which will carry two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates — is now slated to lift off at 12:34 a.m. ET Thursday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

