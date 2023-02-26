SpaceX and NASA are preparing to launch a fresh crew to the International Space Station, continuing the public-private effort to keep the orbiting laboratory fully staffed and return astronaut launches to US soil. This mission will include crew members from all over the world — two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule are expected to take off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1:45 a.m. ET Monday.

