SpaceX is once again gearing up for the inaugural test flight of Starship, the most powerful rocket ever created and the vehicle that could one day return astronauts to the moon or — perhaps — propel the first trip to Mars.

The rocket could lift off as soon as Thursday, during an hour-long launch window that opens at 8:28 a.m. CT (9:28 a.m. ET). The vehicle is already in position at SpaceX's privately owned spaceport on the southern tip of Texas.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags