SpaceX's Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, took off from a launch pad on the coast of South Texas on Thursday morning, kicking off the vehicle's historic first test flight.

The massive Super Heavy rocket booster, which houses 33 engines, lifted off Thursday morning, sending a massive boom across the coastal landscape as it fired to life. The Starship spacecraft, riding atop the booster, soared out over the Gulf of Mexico.

CNN's Ashley Killough and Ashley Strickland contributed.

