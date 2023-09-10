(CNN) — A Spanish aid worker has been killed in eastern Ukraine after a projectile fell on the vehicle she was traveling in, according to Spanish foreign minister José Manuel Albares.

Speaking to journalists at the G20 in New Delhi, Minister José Manuel Albares told journalists that a projectile fell on the vehicle carrying a Spanish citizen who “was posted there for an NGO.”

Recommended for you

CNN’s Yulia Kesaieva and Josh Pennington contributed reporting.

0
0
0
0
0