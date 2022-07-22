Special board meeting to consider firing Uvalde schools police chief Pete Arredondo is canceled

Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo on May 24.

 Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network/FILE

A special school board meeting scheduled for Saturday morning in Uvalde, Texas, to consider whether to terminate the employment of the district's police chief is canceled, the district announced Friday.

"In conformity with due process requirements, and at the request of his attorney, the meeting to consider the termination of Chief Arredondo will be held at a later date which has yet to be determined," said the written statement from the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

