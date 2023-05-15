Special counsel John Durham concludes FBI never should have launched full Trump-Russia probe

In this May 2022 photo, special counsel John Durham leaves federal court in Washington, DC. Durham concluded that the FBI never should have launched an investigation into connections between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

 Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

Special counsel John Durham concluded that the FBI should never have launched a full investigation into connections between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, according to a report compiled over three years by the Trump-administration appointee and released on Monday.

Durham's 300-plus page report also states that the FBI used "raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence," to launch the "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation into Trump and Russia but used a different standard when weighing concerns about alleged election interference regarding Hillary Clinton's campaign.

