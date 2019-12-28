ATLANTA — Officials in Attorney General Chris Carr’s office said Friday a special election to fill the District 13 seat of state Sen. Greg Kirk, who succumbed to bile duct cancer a week ago, will likely coincide with the March 24 presidential primary in the state.
Walter Jones, who is the Communications Director for Voter Education in the secretary of state’s office, said the first step in the process of officially announcing the special election will come from the governor’s office.
“After a period of time that reflects the respect that the governor and the entire state have for Sen. Kirk, Gov. Kemp will declare the Senate 13 seat vacant,” Jones said. “He will then issue a call for a special election to fill the seat. Since none of that has happened yet, there is no official date for the election at this time. But it has been discussed, and it appears that March 24 will be the date.”
Jones said details about a qualifying period will be established once the governor officially declares the seat vacant.
With a March 24 election, the 2020 General Assembly will be well into its session, but Jones said there still would be time for a new senator to have an impact on the representation of the people in Senate District 13, which includes Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Tift, Turner and Worth counties, as well as parts of Sumter and Wilcox counties.
“A lot of the work in the Legislature comes late in the session, so even with such a late election date, a new senator could still have an impact on the interests of the people in his district,” Jones said. “Two or three days after the election — as soon as the results are certified — the new senator could be sworn in and take his place in the Legislature.”
Ironically, Jones notes, the person who wins the special election, should he or she decide to seek a full term in office, would have to turn around and qualify and run again in November.
Kirk had been battling the disease that claimed his life for several months, and his passing had an immediate impact on those he served with in the state Legislature. Fellow Senator Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson, called Kirk a “servant-leader in the truest sense of the word,” and Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, said Kirk’s enthusiasm and love for the people of his district would be missed under the Golden Dome.
In the Senate, Kirk was chairman of the State and Local Government Operations Committee, secretary of the Health and Human Services Committee, and a member of the Appropriations and Insurance & Labor committees.
The loss of Kirk adds to a growing leadership void in the region, as Rep. Jay Powell of Camilla died suddenly last month, and Rep. Ed Rynders of Leesburg stepped down from his seat in the House earlier this year for health reasons.
Kirk, who with his wife, Rosalyn, had seven children and five grandchildren, was first elected in the expansive District 13 in 2014. The Troy State University graduate and lifelong Republican ran his own business, Kirk Consulting.